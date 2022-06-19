Kishida Cautious about Japan Possessing Nuclear Submarine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a television program Sunday sounded cautious about the idea of Japan possessing a nuclear-powered submarine.

"We need to strengthen our country's defense capabilities under the severe security environment," Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said. But he indicated that it is not appropriate for the country to suddenly aim for a nuclear submarine.

"Huge costs will be required for developing a nuclear submarine," he said, adding: "Priority is important for protecting people's lives and livelihoods. We have things to do before (considering possessing a nuclear submarine)."

The TV program, also joined by heads of eight other Japanese political parties, was held ahead of the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

In the program, the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), both opposition parties, argued for Japan possessing a nuclear submarine.

