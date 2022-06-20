Japan Ruling Bloc Sets Modest Target for Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc has set a modest target of winning 56 seats in the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the minimum necessary to maintain a majority in the upper chamber of the Diet.

In the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, senior officials including LDP President Fumio Kishida, the prime minister, have mentioned the target before the official campaign period begins Wednesday.

The bloc is expected to reach the majority of 125 seats easily, given that it holds 69 uncontested seats in the 248-member chamber, where half of all seats are contested every three years.

The LDP secured 57 seats in the previous Upper House election in 2019 and 56 in 2016.

If Komeito maintains all of its 14 seats up for grabs this time, the ruling camp's target will be achieved even if the LDP loses 10 of its 55 contested seats.

