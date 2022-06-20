INTERVIEW: JCP Vows to Protect Daily Lives amid Rising Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party will protect people's daily lives from soaring prices, Chairman Kazuo Shii said in an interview prior to the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"We need to fulfill this responsibility," Shii said, calling for a review of the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing that began under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics economic policy.

"Abenomics' aggressive monetary easing has led to the yen's abnormal depreciation that has sent prices sharply higher," Shii said.

Shii said that the JCP will call for "no war" and "hope in people's lives" during its Upper House campaigning. "Both peace and people's lives are the focal point," he said.

He noted that there is a chorus of calls in Japan for the country to acquire enemy base attack capabilities, double its defense spending and amend war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

