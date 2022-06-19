Kishida Loosens Up with Manga Artists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida interacted with manga artists including Tetsuya Chiba, known for Tomorrow's Joe and other works, and Kenshi Hirokane, the author of "Kacho Shima Kosaku" series.

They exchanged views on manga culture in roundtable-style talks at Contemporary Manga Library, located in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward and run by Meiji University.

"It is said that when considering Japan's future, the source of the country's growth is soft power, not hard power, with manga playing a pivotal role," Kishida said of Japanese manga's huge popularity abroad.

Kishida said he recently read "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," a blockbuster manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge.

Responding to a participant's comment that French President Emmanuel Macron is a manga fan, Kishida said that he wants to talk about manga culture with the French leader on the occasion of a Group of Seven summit to be held in Germany later this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]