Strong Quake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Pref.; 6 Injured

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake jolted the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Sunday afternoon, injuring six people.

The temblor struck around 3:08 p.m. (6:08 a.m. GMT), measuring lower 6, the third-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the Ishikawa city of Suzu, located in the Noto Peninsula, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami occurred from the quake.

The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.4, occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometers in the Noto area in the prefecture, part of the Hokuriku central Japan region, the agency said. It registered lower 5 on the Japanese scale in the Ishikawa town of Noto and 4 in the city of Wajima in the prefecture. The two municipalities are also in the peninsula.

One person broke a wrist due to the quake, and five others suffered minor injuries, according to the Ishikawa prefectural government.

No abnormalities have been confirmed at the idled No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s <9505> Shika nuclear power plant in the town of Shika in Ishikawa, according to the company.

