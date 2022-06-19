Japan Launches Council on National Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--A council tasked with finding a solution to critical challenges facing Japan, including fiscal reconstruction and social security, was launched on Sunday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and heads of five other political parties attended an event held at a Tokyo hotel to mark the establishment of the council, Reinventing Infrastructure of Wisdom and Action, dubbed Reiwa Rincho.

The launch of the council came ahead of the start Wednesday of the official campaign period for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"No matter how much we say that we did enough, we cannot maintain confidence unless the international community and financial markets approve it," Kishida said of fiscal consolidation. "We need to continue raising the banner of fiscal reconstruction."

The country "does not change and cannot change," and this has led to the current stagnation of the Japanese economy and the falling population, Kenta Izumi, chief of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said. "We will create an economy that gives weight to human rights and environmental conservation," he said, stressing the need for reforms.

