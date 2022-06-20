Noted Japanese Poet Morisaki Dies at 95

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Noted Japanese poet and nonfiction writer Kazue Morisaki, known for her works about struggles of women, died of acute respiratory failure at a hospital in Fukutsu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday. She was 95.

Morisaki, born in Korea under Japanese rule, graduated from the predecessor of Fukuoka Women's University in 1947.

Based in Fukuoka's Chikuho coal mine area, Morisaki worked with the late poet Gan Tanigawa and the late author Eishin Ueno to release a literary magazine in 1958. She also launched a magazine for exchanges among women the following year.

She wrote a lot of works on struggles of women, including "Makkura" (Pitch-Dark) on female coal mine workers and "Karayuki-san," which refers to Japanese women who moved abroad to be sex workers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]