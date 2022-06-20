Tokyo's Twin Giant Panda Cubs to Turn 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--An event to celebrate the first birthday on Thursday of twin giant panda cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei was held at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Monday.

Fourteen pairs of parents and children selected by lottery attended the event. They displayed message cards they made for the cubs.

The cubs, which weighed some 100 grams each soon after they were born at the zoo, now each weigh about 27 kilograms, the zoo said.

Xiao Xiao shows a variety of emotions and has a slightly sensitive nature, but the male cub sometimes makes sudden bold moves, zoo officials said. Lei Lei is relaxed and does things at her own pace, behaving smartly, they said.

When shown to media on Monday, they slept on logs and played with bamboo.

