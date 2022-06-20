Japan Records 98,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 98,088 new coronavirus cases in the past week, down by 7,609 from the prior week.

The country's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 9,153,653 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly number of new infections came to 11,221 in Tokyo, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures, followed by 8,150 in Okinawa, 7,810 in Osaka and 5,446 in Aichi.

The cumulative number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country grew by 141 from a week before to 31,046.

