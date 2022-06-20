Another Strong Quake Hits Japan's Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake occurred in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday morning.

The temblor struck around 10:31 a.m. (1:31 a.m. GMT), measuring upper 5, the fourth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the Ishikawa city of Suzu in the Noto area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no tsunami.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5, occurred at a depth of about 14 kilometers. It registered 4 on the intensity scale in the Ishikawa town of Noto.

On Sunday afternoon, a quake measuring up to lower 6, third highest, hit the Noto area. The focus of the latest quake was just 5 kilometers east of that of Sunday's tremblor.

Noriko Kamaya, director of the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division, told a news conference that the agency believes the latest quake was "part of a series of seismic activities."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]