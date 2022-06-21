Hibakusha Denounces Nukes, Calls for Abolition in Vienna

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, June 20 (Jiji Press)--An 82-year-old Japanese hibakusha atomic bomb survivor called for the abolition of nuclear weapons at an international conference in Vienna Monday.

Nuclear arms are weapons of "inhumanity" and of "absolute evil" that "cannot coexist with human rights," Sueichi Kido, secretary-general of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, told the conference on the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons hosted by the Austrian government.

Kido, exposed to radiation in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, where the United States dropped an atomic bomb Aug. 9, 1945, also said he "still can't forget" the numerous bodies he saw near the center of the explosion then.

Victims died without knowing the reason or bidding farewell to those close to them, he said, stressing that such deaths are "absolutely intolerable."

Referring to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Kido emphasized the importance of dialogue, saying, "Hibakusha do not call for the use of force to counter force."

