Tokyo Confirms 1,076 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 1,076 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 116 from a week before.
No new death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infection cases edged up 0.8 pct from a week before to 1,619.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms remained at zero.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]