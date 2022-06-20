Ruling Bloc Aims to Win Majority of Contested Seats in Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to win a majority of seats to be contested in the upcoming election for the House of Councillors, together with its junior coalition partner, Komeito, a senior LDP official said Monday.

Toshimitsu Motegi, LDP secretary-general, made the remark in an interview with media organizations ahead of the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He said the ruling coalition will seek to win at least 56 seats in the triennial election to contest half the 248 seats in the Upper House to remain a majority force in the chamber.

But he also noted that a more ambitious target for the ruling bloc is to grab 63 seats, a majority of the 124 seats up for the election.

"We aim to win as many seats as possible," including one in a by-election to be held simultaneously with the regular election, he added.

