Govt Job Exam Passers from Univ. of Tokyo Hit Record Low

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of people from the University of Tokyo who passed Japan's career-track national public servant examination for fiscal 2022 stood at 217, the lowest figure since the exam started in fiscal 2012, government data showed Monday.

The figure for the University of Tokyo fell by 39 from the previous year, but was still higher than for any other university, according to the National Personnel Authority.

The number of exam passers totaled 1,873 from a record 159 universities. They included 130 from Kyoto University, 111 from Hokkaido University and 84 from Waseda University.

The overall number of exam applicants came to 15,330, with the applicant-to-passer ratio standing at 8.2 times, up from the previous year's 7.8 times, which was a record low.

Of the total successful exam takers, a record 573 were women, accounting for 30.6 pct, above 30 pct for the second straight year.

