FOCUS: CDP, Nippon Ishin in Fierce Battle for Top Opposition Spot

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) are locked in an increasingly fierce verbal fight to attract voters in the upcoming House of Councillors election.

The two opposition parties are aiming to outperform each other under the proportional representation system in the July 10 poll, in an apparent bid to grab the top position in the opposition camp.

During a street speech in the city of Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Monday, CDP leader Kenta Izumi denounced Nippon Ishin for including in its campaign platform a pledge to start a debate on nuclear sharing.

"Ishin is trying to discuss the concept of nuclear sharing from now, describing it as a discussion without taboo. It's outrageous and irrelevant," Izumi argued.

Izumi has labeled Ishin as a "dangerous party," apparently eager to prevent voters critical of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party from choosing Ishin.

