INTERVIEW: LDP Vows to Take Resolute Diplomatic, Security Policies

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to highlight its commitment to advancing resolute diplomatic and security policies for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said in an interview.

The LDP sees the need for such policies as the situation in Ukraine and the security environment surrounding Japan are worsening quickly, Motegi said.

He said, "We will resolutely protect people's lives by taking prompt and comprehensive measures to address higher prices for crude oil and other products."

"We are resolved to put the Japanese economy on a new growth path by promoting wage increases through bold investment in human resources and cutting-edge technologies," he said.

After the situation in Ukraine deteriorated, Japan was the first country to take measures to curb rising gasoline prices and keep imported wheat prices unchanged, he said.

