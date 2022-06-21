3 Chinese Naval Ships Sail off Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Three Chinese naval ships have sailed off the eastern Japan coast, traveling south from off the Sanriku region to Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, the Japanese Defense Ministry has said.

The three are among the four ships that entered the Pacific off northern Japan last week after traveling the Sea of Japan, the ministry said Monday. This means that the three vessels went half around Japan's Honshu main island.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted the three ships, including a Renhai-class destroyer, sailing south off Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday.

The three were found some 220 kilometers southeast of Cape Inubo in Chiba on Monday morning. They later traveled southwest. None of them entered Japanese waters.

The four ships had passed through the Tsushima Strait between Japan's Kyushu southwestern island and the Korean Peninsula to enter the Sea of Japan between June 12 and 13.

