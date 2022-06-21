Japan Eyes Subsidies for 10 Pct Cut in Farm Products Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will create subsidies to cut costs to produce agricultural products by 10 pct amid surging prices worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the first meeting of its new task force to fight price rises and secure wage growth, the government also said it will help electricity suppliers expand their energy-saving reward point programs.

"We'll listen to the voices of the public, closely monitor price trends directly related to their daily lives and take steps carefully and seamlessly," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, head of the task force, said at the meeting.

How to deal with price surges will likely be a major issue in the July 10 election for the House of Concillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At the task force meeting, the government highlighted its efforts to reduce burdens on households and businesses through measures to curb soaring food and energy prices.

