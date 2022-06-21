Japan Says China's New East China Sea Facility "Very Regrettable"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The completion of China's new offshore platform for gas field development in the East China Sea was "very regrettable," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The Japanese government has confirmed the new platform in the western side of the Japan-China median line.

"The Chinese side's unilateral development activities and attempts to establish a fait accompli are very regrettable," Matsuno told a press conference.

The top Japanese government spokesman added that Tokyo has strongly urged Beijing to resume negotiations as soon as possible under their 2008 agreement on joint gas field development.

In response to Japan's protest over China's recent moves on gas field development in the sea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that new facilities are located in areas under its control, and therefore Japan had no right to comment on the matter.

