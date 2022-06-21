Japan Govt to Accuse Tour Boat Firm of Radio Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry plans to file a criminal complaint against the operator of a sightseeing tour boat that sank off Hokkaido in April for alleged radio law violation, ministry officials said Tuesday.

The boat operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, had opened one or more wireless stations for communication use without obtaining a license in violation of the law, the officials said. The wireless stations are for ham radio, which is not permitted for business use, they said.

The ministry plans to file the complaint with the Japan Coast Guard office in Abashiri in the northern prefecture as soon as it is ready, the officials said.

The radio law imposes up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen for those who opened a wireless station illegally.

As an administrative punishment, the ministry will suspend the operations of Shiretoko Yuransen's eight legally opened simple wireless stations from Friday until July 5.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]