Japan Urges 42 Foreign IT Firms to Register Themselves

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has demanded 42 foreign information technology companies operating in Japan register themselves in the country, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa revealed Tuesday.

The government will ask courts to impose a penalty if they fail to meet the request, Furukawa indicated at a press conference on the day.

"It's important for foreign companies to register themselves promptly so that civil procedures such as requesting information disclosure can be taken smoothly," Furukawa said.

The Justice Ministry, jointly with the communications ministry, issued a document on June 3 requesting the foreign companies to register themselves by June 13.

One of the companies has completed its registration, while several others are preparing to apply for registration, government officials said.

