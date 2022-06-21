Kishida Vows to Maintain BOJ's Monetary Easing Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing policy.

How to maintain the monetary easing "is up to the central bank," Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said in a televised debate among heads of major political parties.

The debate took place a day before the start of the official campaign period for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

On foreign exchange rates, Kishida said the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the BOJ "have shared concerns about a rapid decline in the yen."

Kenta Izumi, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, called for a review of the BOJ's interest rate policy. "Now that the yen is seriously weak, interest rates need to be moved," he said.

