Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Up 13.8 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The average summer bonus at major Japanese companies in 2022 climbed 13.81 pct from a year earlier to 929,259 yen, posting the largest increase since comparable data became available in 1981, a survey by the Japan Business Federation showed Tuesday.

The first summer bonus increase in four years reflected a recovery in corporate earnings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has maintained momentum for wage increases, a stark contrast to the situation over the past few years, said the country's biggest employers' group, more commonly known as Keidanren.

But this year's average was lower than the 971,777 yen recorded in 2019, before the pandemic.

The survey covered 105 member companies in 16 industries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]