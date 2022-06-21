Japan Logs 15,384 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 15,384 on Tuesday, while 17 new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients.

The nationwide number of severely ill patients stood at 34, down by seven from the previous day.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 1,963 new infections on Tuesday, up by 435 from a week before. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the capital's own criteria stood at zero, unchanged from Monday.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo rose 7.3 pct from a week earlier to 1,681.7.

Elsewhere in the country, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases came to 1,511 in Osaka Prefecture, 1,421 in Okinawa Prefecture and 1,089 in Aichi Prefecture.

