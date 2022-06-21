Tokyo Confirms 1,963 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,963 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by 435 from a week before.

No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections rose 7.3 pct from a week earlier to 1,681.7. The number of severely ill patients stood unchanged from Monday at zero.

