Tokyo Games' Final Total Cost at 1.4 T. Yen: Organizing Committee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The final total cost of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, held last summer after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, has come to 1,423.8 billion yen, the sporting events' organizing committee said Tuesday.

The amount was down by 29.2 billion yen from the committee's December 2021 estimate, made in the middle of post-Games work to restore converted facilities to their former state, through revising contracts with contractors, among others.

Specifically, expenses related to running the Tokyo Games fell by 17.5 billion yen, with a drop in the number of Games personnel amid the pandemic resulting in fewer transport, security and food expenses. Spending on COVID-19 prevention measures were cut by over 10 billion yen.

Of the total cost, 640.4 billion yen will be shouldered by the committee, 596.5 billion yen by the Tokyo metropolitan government and 186.9 billion yen by the Japanese government.

"We reviewed every single contract and had numerous haggling talks with contractors," an organizing committee official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]