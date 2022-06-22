Hiroshima, Nagasaki Mayors Warn against Nuclear War in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only atomic-bombed cities in the world, on Tuesday voiced their sense of alarm as the risk of nuclear war is growing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue were speaking at the first conference, in Vienna from the day, of the signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

In his speech, Taue said there is a risk that nuclear weapons will be used again, with Russia threatening to use its nuclear force.

Taue stressed that the treaty is "the only international treaty that clearly prohibits the 'immediate crisis' the world is now facing."

"At this time where the risk of another Hiroshima and Nagasaki is mounting, we must come together under the hibakusha's motto of 'make Nagasaki the last atomic bombing site,'" he said.

