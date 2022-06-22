Man Arrested after Taking Hostage in Saitama Internet Cafe

Newsfrom Japan

Kawagoe, Saitama Pref., June 22 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a man in the small hours of Wednesday after he took a woman hostage for hours at an internet cafe in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

The hostage, a 22-year-old female worker at the Kaikatsu Club cafe, was put under police protection. She has injuries but is not in a life-threatening condition.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday (1 p.m. GMT), a cafe employee made an emergency call saying that a female worker has not returned after being in a private room with a customer.

According to the Saitama prefectural police, the man caught red-handed on suspicion of unlawful capture and confinement was Koji Nagakubo, 42, whose address and occupation are unknown.

Admitting the allegations, he told investigators, "I'm fed up with my life."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]