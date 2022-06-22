Campaigning Begins for Japan Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The 18-day official campaign period started on Wednesday for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Candidacy registrations started at 8:30 a.m. (11:30 p.m. Tuesday GMT). Over 500 candidates are expected to join the race.

Key election issues will include how to tackle soaring prices accelerated by the yen's rapid weakening and revive the economy, as well as the fight against COVID-19 and national security including defense costs.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will face a voter verdict on his government management since the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in October last year.

The number of Upper House seats rises by three to 248 from the previous election in 2019. At the chamber, half of all seats are contested every three years.

