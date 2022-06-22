Man Wanted for Fraud Transferred toward Japan from Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man wanted for allegedly swindling the Japanese government out of COVID-19 benefits was transported toward Japan on Wednesday from Indonesia, where he was detained.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is slated to arrest Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, when he arrives in Japan.

The Tokyo police believe that a group led by Taniguchi made some 1,780 false applications between May and September 2020 for the central government's benefits aimed at helping small firms and sole proprietors seriously affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group received over 960 million yen, one of the largest amounts swindled by a single group.

On Sunday, the Tokyo police served fresh arrest warrants to Taniguchi's 45-year-old former wife, Rie, his 22-year-old son, Daiki, and his 21-year-old son for allegedly defrauding the government of a total of 3 million yen in COVID-19 benefits.

