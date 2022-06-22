Mayors Urge Japan to Join Nuke Ban Treaty Meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only atomic-bombed cities in the world, urged the Japanese government Tuesday to join future meetings of the signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as an observer.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue made the request after attending sessions of the first conference of the signatories to the treaty, which started Tuesday in Vienna for a three-day run.

Japan, under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, is a nonsignatory country and has declined to participate in the conference even as an observer.

"We saw officials from countries in a similar situation taking part," Matsui told reporters, referring to the participation of some NATO member states, also under the U.S. nuclear umbrella, including Germany.

Matsui showed his eagerness to lay the groundwork to realize Japan's participation by asking such countries why they have joined and conveying their reasons to the central government.

