Japan District Court Rejects Retrial over 1979 Murder

Kagoshima, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Kagoshima District Court on Wednesday rejected a retrial for a 95-year-old woman over the 1979 murder of a man in the town of Osaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Presiding Judge Masato Nakata turned down the fourth plea by Ayako Haraguchi, who finished her 10-year prison term over the case in 1990.

Haraguchi had consistently claimed her innocence, but she was found guilty based mainly on confessions by relatives who were seen as conspirators.

Her defense team will appeal against the decision.

The three past pleas for a retrial were accepted three times by district and high courts but were overturned later.

