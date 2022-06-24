FOCUS: Unified Opposition Candidates in Only 11 Constituencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Major opposition parties in Japan have unified their candidates in only 11 of the 32 constituencies where only one seat each is up for grabs in the July 10 election for the House of Councillors.

The 11 constituencies will see effective one-on-one battles between a ruling bloc candidate and an opposition contender in the triennial poll for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Of the 11 unified opposition candidates, six are from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and one from the Japanese Communist Party. The other four are independent candidates related to the opposition camp.

The CDP and the JCP coordinated candidates mainly in constituencies where close battles are expected.

In the other 21 single-seat electoral districts, major opposition parties have different candidates. The situation changed from the 2019 Upper House poll, in which they supported single candidates in all such districts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]