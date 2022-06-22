Gimpo-Haneda Flights to Be Resumed on June 29

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government said Wednesday it will resume flights between Seoul's Gimpo International Airport and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on June 29 following their suspension since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of the main route linking the Japanese and South Korean capitals will help improve convenience for business travelers and tourists, giving momentum to an expansion of exchanges between the two countries.

Currently available flights between the two countries include the route linking Incheon International Airport with Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, but the airports are a little bit far away from the capitals.

Japan Airlines <9201>, ANA Holdings Inc.'s <9202> All Nippon Airways, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are set to operate two round-trip flights each on the Gimpo-Haneda route per week, for a total of eight round-trip flights.

The administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sees revitalizing human exchanges between the two countries as the first step toward improving bilateral relations. Beginning this month, the South Korean government resumed issuing visas for Japanese tourists.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]