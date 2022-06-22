Japan Group to Raise Livestock Feed Prices by Record 11,400 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, said Wednesday it will raise the prices of compound feeds for livestock in July-September by a record 11,400 yen per ton on average from the previous quarter.

Feed prices have been pushed up sharply by surges in the prices of corn and other feed grains following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prices of imported feeds have also been lifted by the yen's weakening against other major currencies, as well as rises in ocean freight fees reflecting higher crude oil prices.

