Japan Confirms 17,278 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A total of 17,278 people were newly found to have COVID-19 in Japan on Wednesday, while 14 new fatalities were reported among infected people across the country.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms increased by two from the previous day to 36.

In Tokyo alone, 2,329 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday, up by 314 from a week before, with the seven-day average of new infections climbing 9.4 pct to 1,726.6.

The Japanese capital logged one new COVID-19 death, while seeing the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria unchanged at zero.

Among other prefectures, Okinawa newly confirmed 1,580 people with the coronavirus, and Osaka recorded 1,414 new cases.

