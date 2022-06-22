Campaigning Begins for Japan Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A total of 545 people filed their candidacies as the 18-day official campaign period started on Wednesday for the July 10 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The candidates are 367 for prefectural constituencies and 178 for proportional representation seats. The total surpassed the 370 people who ran in the previous Upper House election in 2019.

Key campaign issues include how to tackle soaring prices accelerated by the yen's rapid weakening and revive the Japanese economy, as well as the fight against COVID-19 and national security including defense costs.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will face the verdict of voters on his government management since the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in October last year.

The number of Upper House seats rises by three to 248 from the previous election. Half of all seats in the chamber are contested every three years.

