Foreign Tourists Back in Japan after Partial Border Reopening

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 22 (Jiji Press)--Foreign tourists have begun to arrive in Japan since the country partially reopened its borders to them earlier this month, after about two years of closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, 10 tourists from Hong Kong arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. They are scheduled to visit places including Tokyo and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Among the tourists, a 23-year-old woman told Jiji Press of her excitement to visit Japan for the first time in two and a half years. She said she wants to buy many clothes and cosmetics as the yen had weakened.

The weaker yen is expected to help boost spending by tourists from abroad and thus contribute to a recovery in domestic consumption.

On June 10, Japan eased its COVID-19 border control measures to accept foreigners participating in package tours with tour conductors. They are asked to comply with the country's infection prevention guidelines, including on wearing face masks.

