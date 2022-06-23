Max Vote-Value Disparity Tops 3 Times for Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The maximum vote-value disparity between House of Councillors prefectural constituencies is over three times for the July 10 election for the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, according to an estimate by Jiji Press.

The maximum gap stood at 3.032 times, up from 2.998 times in the previous election in July 2019. The estimate is based on the number of registered eligible voters as of Tuesday released by the internal affairs ministry Wednesday.

The maximum gap had decreased steadily since the 2010 Upper House poll, in which the maximum disparity hit 5.00 times, thanks to reform measures. The Supreme Court has ruled the 2019 election constitutional in terms of disparities in the value of votes.

The total number of registered voters stood at 105,438,137 across Japan. The most populous Tokyo constituency had 11,522,220 voters, against 637,068 voters in the least populated Fukui constituency.

In terms of the number of voters per seat, Kanagawa had the largest number at 965,927, while Fukui had the smallest number at 318,534. The gap between the two was 3.032 times.

