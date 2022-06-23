Japan MSDF Training Ship Makes Port in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force training vessel Kashima arrived at London on Wednesday.

The port call was made as part of the vessel's four-month ocean training voyage and in return for a visit to Japan by a British strike group led by the cutting-edge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth last year.

Rear Adm. Shukaku Komuta, commander of the MSDF Training Squadron, stressed the significance of the Kashima's poll call, saying, "Japan-Britain defense cooperation has entered a new phase."

The Kashima arrived at a port on the River Thames, London, via Sri Lanka and Djibouti after leaving Japan in May.

MSDF personnel will conduct joint exercises with the British Royal Navy during their stay in London until Saturday. A security dialogue is also planned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]