Japanese City Loses USB Stick with Resident Data

Kobe, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The city government of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, said Thursday that it has lost a USB stick containing personal information on all 460,517 residents.

No data has been compromised due to the loss of the password-locked device that contains data including the basic resident register data of all Amagasaki residents, city officials said.

An employee at a company commissioned by the city to do work related to resident benefits lost the device, the officials said.

On Tuesday, the company employee transferred the data to the USB stick for work and lost a bag containing the device after dining out. The employee reported the loss to police Wednesday.

