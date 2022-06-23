USB Sticks with Data on All City Residents Lost in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Two USB sticks containing personal information on all residents of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, have been lost, the city government revealed on Thursday.

The devices are locked by password, and no data leak has been confirmed, according to the city.

The one who carried the devices was an employee of a company commissioned by the city to do work related to special benefits for households exempted from resident tax and others.

On Tuesday, the employee moved the data to the USB sticks at the city government information center and then conducted work at a call center in the city of Suita in neighboring Osaka Prefecture. The employee later dined at an "izakaya" bar in the city.

Being drunk, the employee woke up on a street at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and realized that the bag with the devices inside was gone. The employee reported the loss to police on the same day.

