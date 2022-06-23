Japan Reports 16,676 New COVID-19 Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 16,676 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, up by 1,169 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country rose by two from Wednesday to 38, while 15 new deaths linked to the coronavirus disease were confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, the daily number of new cases grew by 594 from a week before to 2,413. The seven-day average of new infections rose 15.3 pct to 1,811.4.

The Japanese capital logged one new death from COVID-19 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria stood at one.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]