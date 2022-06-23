Tokyo Sees Daily COVID-19 Infections Rise 594 to 2,413

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw its daily tally of new COVID-19 infections grow by 594 from a week before to 2,413 on Thursday.

The Japanese capital reported one new death from the coronavirus disease on the day, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under its own criteria stood at one.

The seven-day average of new infections there rose 15.3 pct week on week to 1,811.4.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]