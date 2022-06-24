Japan Mulling Aid for Developing Nations in Food Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering announcing at next week's Group of Seven summit tens of billions of yen in aid for developing countries hit by soaring food prices, sources have said.

Leaders of the G-7 major powers, including Japan, the United States and European nations, will meet in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, from Sunday to Tuesday. They will discuss measures to strengthen the global food security, being threatened by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Over 20 million tons of grain including wheat remains trapped in Ukraine due to the Russian military's blockade of ports on the Black Sea coast. As a result, concerns are growing over food supplies in African countries relying heavily on Ukrainian wheat and suffering bread price jumps.

Food prices may rise further if the war is prolonged and Ukraine's grain exports remain blocked.

The G-7 leaders are seen adopting a statement on strengthening food security to help Ukraine secure alternative routes for exports and boost food aid to developing nations.

