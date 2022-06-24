Vienna Nuke Ban Treaty Meeting Ends with Action Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The first meeting of parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons wrapped up in Vienna on Thursday with an action plan to scrap nuclear arms.

In the Vienna action plan, participants emphasized the "complementarity" of the treaty with the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, in response to questions over the consistency of the two treaties. The NPT allows the possession of nuclear weapons by the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

The participating states also vowed to take steps to increase the number of signatories to the nuclear weapons ban treaty, which has not been signed by any nuclear powers or Japan, and set up an international trust fund to support victims of nuclear bombing and testing.

The treaty, which reflects the opinions of activists and hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, had been criticized for lacking specific measures. Following the adoption of the action plan, attention now shifts to an NPT review conference to be held in New York in August.

Participants to the three-day meeting in Vienna also adopted the Vienna declaration to confirm their resolve to eliminate nuclear weapons.

