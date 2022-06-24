Japan Eyes Initial Points Worth 2,000 Yen for Power Saving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to give initial points worth 2,000 yen to participating households under a planned power-saving reward system, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Friday.

The reward system, which will be based on power companies' power-saving reward programs for their customers, has been proposed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a measure to fight rising prices.

In addition to the initial points, the government will provide aid to give extra reward points linked to households' power-saving contributions.

The planned system is expected to help "reduce Japan's overall electricity costs and prepare for power supply-demand balance emergencies," Kihara told a press conference.

"We are aiming to ease the burden of electricity bills in real terms," he said.

