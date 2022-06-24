Lost USB Sticks with Resident Data Found in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., June 24 (Jiji Press)--Two USB memory sticks containing personal information on all residents of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, have been found after being lost, the city government said Friday.

There have been no traces of the data on the USB sticks, including basic resident register information on some 460,000 residents, such as their names, addresses and birthdays, being compromised, city officials said.

On Thursday, the city said that an employee related to a company commissioned to do work related to household and other benefits had lost the USB sticks.

At a press conference at the city office on Friday, the company apologized for the incident.

The company said the employee in question on Tuesday moved the data to the USB sticks to update data and later dined at a bar in Suita in neighboring Osaka Prefecture while carrying them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]