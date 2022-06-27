FOCUS: CDP Anxious over Keeping Upper House Seat in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is worried whether it can keep its seat in the Kyoto prefectural constituency in the July 10 House of Councillors election amid fierce battles with other opposition parties.

For the past two decades, the ruling and opposition sides have each occupied one of the two seats in the western Japan constituency contested in each election of the Upper House, half of whose seats are put up for grabs every three years.

Incumbent Tetsuro Fukuyama, former secretary-general of the main opposition CDP, who is currently serving his fourth term as Upper House lawmaker, is up against candidates from the Japanese Communist Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which is vying for a seat in the constituency for the first time.

The Nippon Ishin candidate receives support from a former ally of Fukuyama, Seiji Maehara of the Democratic Party for the People, another opposition group.

With a decline in support from private-sector labor unions, Fukuyama, a founding member of the CDP, is facing his biggest challenge yet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]