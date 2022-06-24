G-7 Foreign Chiefs Blame Russia for Causing Food Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed Friday that Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine, is responsible for the food crisis currently hitting Africa and the Middle East.

In the meeting held in Berlin, the members, including Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and other online participants, noted that Russia's blockade of the Black Sea and bomb attacks against grain warehouses and harbor facilities caused further food shortages.

Then they demanded that Russia allow a resumption of food exports via the sea while backing the European Union's efforts for surface transport.

They also agreed to beef up humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Underscoring the importance of enabling Ukraine to export grains, Hayashi pledged Japan's consideration of further aid.

